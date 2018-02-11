Colts hire Frank Reich as new head coach

FILE - This Dec. 12, 2017 file photo shows Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich speaking with members of the media during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia. A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Reich has agreed to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new coach. The person spoke Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 on condition of anonymity because no official had yet been made. An introductory news conference has not yet been scheduled. Matt Rourke, file AP Photo