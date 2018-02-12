Sports

French rugby players quizzed in Scotland after brawl reports

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 08:13 AM

PARIS

The French rugby federation says several players are being questioned by Scottish authorities after reports of a brawl with Scottish fans.

The players were reportedly involved in a fight in an Edinburgh bar following Scotland's 32-26 win over France in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Rugby news website Rugbyrama said seven players were detained early Monday after the plane carrying the French back home was held in Edinburgh.

The French rugby federation did not immediately give any other detail in its statement posted on Twitter on Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

France wasted a 20-14 halftime lead in Sunday's loss. It had also lost its opening match to Ireland 15-13 in Paris.

  Comments  