Yu Darvish, Cubs finalize $126 million, 6-year contract

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the first inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros, in Los Angeles. Perhaps 100 free agents still seek contracts as the start of spring training workouts on Feb. 14 draws near, a group that includes J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo