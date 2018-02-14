Sports

Sex-abuse trial delayed after juror falls ill

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 08:17 AM

LIVERPOOL, England

The jury in the trial of former English youth soccer coach Barry Bennell will not deliberate on Wednesday after a juror fell ill.

The trial at Liverpool Crown Court in northwest England will resume on Thursday if the juror is deemed healthy enough.

Bennell was found guilty on Tuesday of 36 charges of sexual abuse on 10 young players from 1979-90. The jury still has to deliberate on seven charges involving further complainants.

Before the trial started, the 64-year-old Bennell pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent assault involving three boys, two of who were part of the trial.

Bennell, who worked for northwest clubs Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra among others, has been described by the prosecution during the trail as a "child molester on an industrial scale."

