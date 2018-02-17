Sports

Thomas has 25, Cal women defeat No. 14 Stanford 78-66

The Associated Press

February 17, 2018 07:51 PM

BERKELEY, Calif.

Asha Thomas scored 25 points and was one of three Cal players to hit a clutch 3-pointer down the stretch as the Golden Bears ended No. 14 Stanford's seven-game winning streak 78-66 on Saturday.

The Cardinal, down 11 to start the fourth quarter, pulled within 62-60 on a 3-pointer by Alana Smith with 4½ minutes to play. Thomas answered with a 3-pointer for the Golden Bears, who had missed their first six shots of the quarter. After Smith hit a free throw, Mikayla Cowling made a 3 and following a Smith layup, Jaelyn Brown had a 3 to put Cal up 71-63 with 1:29 to go. The Bears made 7 of 8 free throws from there.

Kianna Smith had 14 points for Cal (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12), which made 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and outrebounded Stanford 46-28.

Brittany McPhee had 24 points and Smith 20 for the Cardinal (19-9, 13-3), who dropped a half-game behind league-leading Oregon.

