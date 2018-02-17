Sports

New Orleans dominates in 2nd half, beats McNeese 90-74

The Associated Press

February 17, 2018 08:04 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Makur Puou and Travin Thibodeaux combined for 41 points as New Orleans dominated the second half to roll to a 90-74 win over McNeese in Southland Conference play on Saturday.

New Orleans (14-12, 11-4), which won the conference last year, remains 1.5 games behind league-leading Nicholls. The victory gave the Privateers 800 wins in program history.

Puou, who was 9 of 12 from the floor to total 23 points, also grabbed eight rebounds. Thibodeaux hit 8 of 16 field-goal attempts to total 18 points while dishing out seven assists. Bryson Robinson had 14 points and Lamont Berzat added seven points with six assists and four steals for New Orleans.

The Privateers had a slim 33-32 halftime advantage but quickly turned that into a 62-42 lead midway in the second half and cruised to the win.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Quatarrius Wilson had his fifth consecutive double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds for McNeese (9-15, 6-8).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

View More Video