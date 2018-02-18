Sports

Gulich, No. 15 Oregon State women beat USC 69-63

The Associated Press

February 18, 2018 07:35 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore.

Marie Gulich had 25 points and nine rebounds, Kat Tudor scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half and No. 15 Oregon State beat USC 69-63 on Sunday.

Tudor made three free throws that capped an 8-2 spurt and gave the Beavers the lead for good with six minutes left in the third quarter. Her 3-pointer early in the fourth made it 57-49, but USC trimmed its deficit to 66-63 with a minute left after back-to-back layups by Marguerite Effa and Sadie Edwards. The Trojans missed their final three field-goal attempts and Tudor made a layup and then 1-of-2 free throws in the final 12 seconds.

Taya Corosdale added 11 points and nine boards for Oregon State (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12). Mikayla Pivec had nine points, seven rebounds and seven of the Beavers' 18 assists. Oregon State has won five in a row.

Kristen Simon and Edwards each scored 16 points for USC (17-10, 7-9). Aliyah Mazyck added 15 points with four of the Trojans' season-high 17 steals and Simon grabbed 10 rebounds.

