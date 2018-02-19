Irish open baseball season with surprise series win over LSU

In this photo provided by Santa Clara Athletics, Santa Clara's Jake Brodt bats against Boston College in the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Notre Dame surprised LSU, Santa Clara's Jake Brodt hit two grand slams in an inning and Southern Mississippi gained a measure of revenge by sweeping Mississippi State during the opening weekend of the college baseball season. Santa Clara Athletics via AP Don Jedlovec