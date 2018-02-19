Sports

OF Jarrod Dyson, D-backs reach 2-year, $7.5 million deal

By BOB BAUM AP Sports Writer

February 19, 2018 08:08 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with outfielder Jarrod Dyson.

Arizona announced the contract late Monday afternoon, shortly after the Boston Red Sox reached agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract with J.D. Martinez. He had a big half-season with Arizona last year after being traded from Detroit and the Diamondbacks were hopeful they could work out some sort of agreement to bring him back. But he was out of the price range for Arizona.

Dyson hit .251 and stole 28 bases for Seattle last season. He hit five home runs with 30 RBIs in 111 games with the Mariners. He played all of his seven previous major league seasons with the Kansas City Royals.

