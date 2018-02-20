Sports

AP Source: Eagles promote Mike Groh to offensive coordinator

By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer

February 20, 2018 08:05 PM

PHILADELPHIA

The Philadelphia Eagles will promote Mike Groh from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Running backs coach Duce Staley, who also interviewed for the offensive coordinator position, will add assistant head coach to his title. Press Taylor will replace John DeFilippo as quarterbacks coach.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team hadn't officially announced the moves.

Groh replaces Frank Reich, who left the Super Bowl champions to become head coach for Indianapolis. DeFilippo left to become Minnesota's offensive coordinator.

Groh joined the Eagles last season and helped a receiver corps that included newcomers Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and Mack Hollins. He also played a role in Nelson Agholor's improvement.

Taylor had been Philadelphia's offensive quality control and assistant quarterbacks coach.

