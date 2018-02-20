Sports

Texts reveal extent of doping scandal in Aussie horse racing

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 08:20 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia

A newspaper has revealed text messages between a leading trainer and stable staff involved in a doping scandal that resulted in eight persons being charged and may have included the 2015 Melbourne Cup, Australia's richest and most prestigious horse race.

The Herald Sun in Melbourne said Wednesday the texts, uncovered by integrity investigators, detailed conversations over the alleged administration of illegal doses of performance-enhancing sodium bicarbonate in a practice known as "tubing" just before a race.

The newspaper said the most explosive text came on the eve of the 2015 Melbourne Cup where a trainer and stable hand discussed using "top-ups," allegedly a reference to a mix of prohibited substances often administered within minutes of competition.

The stable hand responds that he'll need a "wheelbarrow" to carry them all after the trainer requests the top-up. He then adds: "I'll be walking funny, got two Cup horses as well."

The eight persons charged last month face 271 offenses since 2010.

"The Integrity Services Department and our stewards have worked swiftly to fully investigate these matters resulting in the laying of charges," Racing Victoria chief executive Giles Thompson said when the charges were announced in January.

