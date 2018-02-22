Colts' Vinatieri gets new deal, chance to set scoring record

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 file photo,Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri 4) kicks a field goal from the hold of Rigoberto Sanchez during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Indianapolis. Adam Vinatieri has signed a one-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts. And at 45 he could break the NFL’s career scoring record next season. Financial details were not immediately available Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 but he made $3 million last season.