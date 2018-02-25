Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Sports

AP PHOTOS: Pyeongchang parties at Olympic closing ceremony

The Associated Press

February 25, 2018 09:34 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

After 16 days of sliding, skating, jumping and sweeping, the Pyeongchang Games have come to a close with one last party.

The Winter Olympics concluded Sunday night with a bash at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, a final hurrah for the venue before it's demolished. Among the participants were Olympic Athletes from Russia, who lost an appeal earlier in the day to march under the Russian flag following a massive doping scandal. The show also included a rocking guitar solo, roller skating panda bears and performances from K-pop super group EXO and singer CL.

