Spring training roundup: Napoli joins Indians, others wait

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Mike Napoli bats against the Boston Red Sox during Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series,in Cleveland. Napoli is getting another swing with the Indians. The free agent slugger has agreed to a minor league contract with the team, pending the completion of a physical. Napoli spent 2016 with the Indians and had a major role in getting the club to the World Series. David Dermer, File AP Photo