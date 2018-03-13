Carver alumni Crowell changes NFL teams, bids farewell to winless Browns

After four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Columbus native Isaiah Crowell will have a new home in 2018.
The Carver High School alumni agreed to a three-year contract with the New York Jets on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal means the 25-year-old Crowell is officially leaving the Browns, which signed him as a free agent in 2014.
Crowell played in all 16 games for the winless Browns in 2017. He rushed for 853 yards and two touchdowns, his lowest scoring total of his career.
Crowell leaves Cleveland with 3,118 career rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.
Crowell joins a Jets team that averaged 106.4 rushing yards per game in 2017, which left them ranked 19th in the league.
