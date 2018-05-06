Vrana, Capitals push Penguins to brink of elimination

Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13), from the Czech Republic, center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), from Russia, and left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), also from Russia, celebrate Kuznetsov's goal during the third period of Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo