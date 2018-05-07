Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera (37) follows through on a three run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera (37) follows through on a three run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson AP Photo
Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera (37) follows through on a three run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson AP Photo

Sports

Herrera powers Phillies past Giants 11-0

By KEVIN COONEY Associated Press

May 07, 2018 10:26 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Odubel Herrera homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies rout the San Francisco Giants 11-0 on Monday night.

Carlos Santana and Cesar Hernandez also connected for Philadelphia, which had dropped six of eight. Santana drove in four runs, and Hernandez had two RBIs.

Eflin (1-0) struck out a career-high nine in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits and walked three.

Herrera hit a three-run drive off Jeff Samardzija (1-2) in the first and a two-run shot off D.J. Snelten in the sixth. He also walked and scored on Santana's three-run homer in the fifth.

  Comments  