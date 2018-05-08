Golf Glance

PGA TOUR
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium). Yardage: 7,189. Par: 72.
Purse: $10.5 million. Winner's share: $1,890,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (NBC Sports).
Defending champion: Si Woo Kim.
Last week: Jason Day won the Wells Fargo Championship.
FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.
Notes: Tiger Woods is back at the TPC Sawgrass for the first time in three years. He is the only player to have won The Players Championship when it was held in March (2001) and May (2013). ... This is the final year The Players is held in May. It moves next season to March, a week after the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a week before the Valspar Championship. ... Going into the week, The Players has all of the top 50 in the world ranking. The last tournament to have had that was the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont. ... Among the first-time players is Xander Schauffele, who won the Tour Championship last year. ... The winner receives a three-year exemption to the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open. ... The winner receives $1,890,000, which is more than Arnold Palmer made in the 734 tournaments he played in his career. ... Tim Clark (2010) and Craig Perks (2002) are the only players to make this their first PGA Tour victory. ... Only 11 winners in the 44-year history of The Players have yet to win a major.
Next week: AT&T Byron Nelson.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
ROCCO FORTE SICILIAN OPEN
Site: Sicily, Italy.
Course: Verdura GC. Yardage: 7,217. Par: 71.
Purse: 1 million euros. Winner's share: 166,667 euros.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-7 p .m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).
Defending champion: Alvaro Quiros.
Last week: Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan of Ireland won the Golfsixes.
Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.
Notes: Eddie Pepperell of England is the only player from the top 100 in the world ranking in the field. ... Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn is playing for the eighth time this year. He has made three cuts, with his best finish a tie for 31st in the Oman Open. ... This is the middle of a three-week stretch on the European Tour in which the total purse is 1 million euros. Next week is a new event called the Belgian Knockout offering minimal prize money, and that leads into back-to-back Rolex Series events at Wentworth and the Italian Open. ... Andy Sullivan, who played in the 2016 Ryder Cup, is playing the tournament for the first time. Sullivan has gone 66 events worldwide since his last victory.
Next week: Belgian Knockout.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
WEB.COM TOUR
KNOXVILLE OPEN
Site: Knoxville, Tenn.
Course: Fox Den Country Club. Yardage: 7,071. Par: 71.
Purse: $550,000. Winner's share: $99,000.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Talor Gooch.
Last tournament: Jose de Jesus Rodriguez won the United Leasing & Finance Championship.
Money leader: Sungjae Im.
Next week: BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
LPGA TOUR
Last week: Sung Hyun Park won the Volunteers of America Texas Classic.
Next week: Kingsmill Championship.
Race to CME Globe leader: Inbee Park.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last week: Bernhard Langer won the Insperity Invitational.
Next week: Regions Tradition.
Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Japan Golf Tour: Japan PGA Championship, Boso CC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Yusaku Miyazato. Online: www.jgto.org
Asian Tour: AB Bank Bangladesh Open, Kurmitola GC, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Defending champion: Jazz Janewattananond. Online: www.asiantour.com
Sunshine Tour: Investec Royal Swazi Open, Royal Swazi Spa CC, Mbabane, Swaziland. Defending champion: Peter Karmis. Online: www.sunshinetour.com
PGA Tour Australasia: TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship, Kalgoorlie GC, Kalgoorlie, Australia. Defending champion: Dimitrios Papadatos. Online: www.pga.org.au
Challenge Tour: Portugal Open, Morgado Golf Resort, Portimao, Portugal. Defending champion: Matt Wallace. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour
PGA Tour China: Haikou Championship, 3 Miles GC, Hainan, China. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/china
PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Costa Rica Classic, Reserva Conchal GC, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. Defending champion: Jose Toledo. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en
WOMEN
Symetra Tour: Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Women's Health Classic, The Links at Stoney Point, Greenwood, S.C. Defending champion: Celine Boutier. Online: www.symetratour.com
Korean LPGA: NH Investment & Securities Ladies Championship, Suwon CC, Suwon, South Korea. Defending champion: Ji-Young Kim. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: Hoken No Madoguchi Ladies, Fukuoka CC, Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Ai Suzuki. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
Comments