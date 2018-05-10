WORLD CUP: Lopetegui surpasses expectations with Spain

FILE - In this March 27, 2018 file photo, Spain's national soccer coach Julen Lopetegui reacts during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Argentina at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Lopetegui has surpassed expectations after stepping into a tricky situation when he took as coach over the Spanish national team two years ago but he has made Spain a top contender again heading into the World Cup in Russia by giving the team a fresh identity and successfully mixing talented youngsters and fading veterans. Paul White, File AP Photo