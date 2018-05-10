Baseball season’s over for Columbus High and Glenwood

Columbus High School battled Blessed Trinity Catholic High School to a draw on Wednesday in the GHSA 4A baseball playoffs in Roswell before losing the deciding third game on Thursday.
In Game 1, the Blue Devils had three errors and managed only two hits, losing to the Thunderbolts 6-2.
They bounced back in Game 2, as senior Jonathan Brand held Blessed Trinity to one run on three hits. Sophomore catcher Ben Schorr knotted the game at 1-1 with a home run, and then won the game in the eighth inning with a walk-off sac fly.
On Thursday, Schorr blasted a two-out, three-run homer in the top of the 4th inning to give the Blue Devils a 3-2 lead, but two errors led to five unearned runs by the Thunderbolts in the fifth inning, and Blessed Trinity won 7-2.
Columbus finished the season 29-7.
Glenwood falls short
The Glenwood Gators were unable to defend their AISA 3A state championship on Wednesday, getting swept by Pike Liberal Arts at Paterson Field in Montgomery.
Last year, Glenwood defeated Pike 10-0 in game three to capture its 22nd state championship.
On Wednesday, the Gators lost the first game 3-0 and the second game 11-1.
Glenwood finished the season 36-8.
