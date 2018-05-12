Former Idaho football player sees himself in newest NFL star

FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin following the NFL football team's rookie camp in Renton, Wash. Few can understand the challenges faced by Griffin better than DaWuan Miller, who played football for Boise State University in the 1990s. And few who had never even met Griffin were as happy when he was taken last Saturday, May 5, 2018, in the NFL Draft. Like Griffin, Miller does not have a left hand. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo