Calvary Christian wins state baseball championship

Calvary Christian School swept two games against Covenant Academy of Macon on Friday to win the GICAA state baseball championship. It was the school’s first championship in a varsity boys’ team sport in the school’s four-decade history.
In the first game, Jesse Donohoe ripped a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Knights a 15-2 lead and end the game on the mercy rule.
Luke Norman led the Knights with three hits, and pitcher Nick Morgan got the win, giving up only three hits in six innings.
The second game went the distance and featured 24 runs on 28 hits with only two strikeouts. Calvary prevailed, outscoring Covenant 15-9.
The Knights cruised to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but Covenant tied the game 9-9 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
In the top of the seventh, eight of the first nine Knight batters got hits. The third of those batters, Stephen Smith, slapped a double to score Donohoe and Hunter Qualls and give the Knights an 11-9 lead.
For the game, Donohoe and Norman again led the way, with three hits apiece. Donohoe finished the two-game series with seven RBI, and Morgan got both wins on the mound.
The Knights, coached by Steve Smith, finished the season 24-11.
