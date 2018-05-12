Montreal Impact's Samuel Piette, right, and Philadelphia Union's Cory Burke battle to head the ball during first-half MLS soccer game action in Montreal, Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Montreal Impact's Samuel Piette, right, and Philadelphia Union's Cory Burke battle to head the ball during first-half MLS soccer game action in Montreal, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Peter McCabe
Burke, Medunjanin score in Union's 2-0 win over Impact

The Associated Press

May 12, 2018 05:29 PM

MONTREAL

Cory Burke and Haris Medunjanin scored Philadelphia's first two away goals of the season and the Union beat the Montreal Impact 2-0 with each side down a man Saturday.

Burke headed in a pass from Raymon Gaddis in the 43rd minute, and David Accam fed Medunjanin for a goal off the left post in the 88th.

Burke was sent off in the 58th minute, and Montreal's Daniel Lovitz was ejected in the 67th.

Philadelphia (2-5-2) lost its first four road games, being outscored 9-0.

Montreal (3-8-0) has lost two in a row and six of seven.

