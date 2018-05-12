Surprise in Arizona: CSU captures Division II National Championship in men’s tennis

The men’s tennis team at Columbus State University won its first Division II NCAA National Championship Saturday in Surprise, Ariz.
Coach Evan Isaacs said a national championship was a goal the team worked for all year. “We dreamed of this situation,” he said. “This was one of my goals 18 years ago to bring a national championship to Columbus.”
The high desert temperatures may have favored CSU Cougars, the stronger team, the coach said. “They sent us to Surprise, Arizona,” he said. “We worked very hard all year, physically trying to be as strong and fast as we could all year. We were just a little bit more physically strong than other teams today.”
Isaacs, 45, said the national championship is something a lot of people didn’t think they could accomplish but the team kept working. “We just kept working hard and building the program up and we were able to do something amazing today,” he said.
With a national championship, Isaacs hopes the honor will help broaden the school’s reach and make the university a viable option for young student athletes.
Isaacs thought about the late Herbert Green who hired him for the job when he was just 27-years-old. “He must have seen something in me a long time ago,” he said. “It was pretty cool.”
Although he is a patient man, Isaacs said the team will keep trying even next year. “We try to do our best every year and you know if it didn’t happen, we just try again,” he said. “Even next year, we will try to repeat and do it again,” he said.
