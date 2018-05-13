Two departed execs should get at least some credit for Braves’ success

At the very beginning of the Atlanta Braves’ rebuild, when John Hart took a sledgehammer to seemingly anything in his way — except, thankfully, for the one load-bearing pillar that is Freddie Freeman — he did something that seemed counterintuitive. Hart made a qualifying offer to free-agent picture Ervin Santana, thus guaranteeing Santana $15.3 million should he choose to accept the offer. It was a big chunk of change for a team trying to shed payroll.
Hart publicly maintained that he would love to have Santana back for the 2015 season. That was clearly a bluff. What Hart banked on was Santana turning down the guaranteed money and opting for free agency. That would give the Braves a compensatory draft pick in the first round of the following draft.
With that pick, the Braves selected a tall, skinny right-handed pitcher from Canada who was mature beyond his 18 years. His name was Mike Soroka.
That random thought came to mind last week as Soroka made his big league debut, which helped propel the Braves into first place for the first time in four years.
Hart and John Coppolella are no longer around to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Coppolella has been banned from Major League Baseball for life — an excessive punishment, if you ask me — for cheating in the international free agent market. Hart abruptly retired.
A friend posted on Facebook that it was appropriate to give credit to the architects of the rebuild. Hmmmm. Well, of course. Absolutely. Credit where credit is due. Seems reasonable enough.
The question is, just how much credit is due Hart and/or Coppolella? That’s hard to say because we don’t know exactly who did what in this bottom-to-top rebuild.
We do know this much: Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. were already in the system before Frank Wren was fired as general manager and replaced by Hart, with Coppy being groomed as the long-term replacement.
And the truth is there is precious little talent to show for trading shortstop Andrelton Simmons and pitchers Alex Wood and Craig Kimbrel, especially after Hart pledged to keep the core of good young players to rebuild around.
But it goes deeper than that. For one thing, Hart and Coppy refused to consider trading Albies or Acuna in any of their deals.
Also, Hart placed a premium on restocking the farm system with as much talent as possible. As he said after one deal, “We value the draft pick.”
And with good reason. But draft picks are only as good as his scouting. Baseball rosters are filled with all-star players who were passed over by several organizations, sometimes multiple times.
So the scouting department deserves a large amount of credit for its work. The fact that many of the scouts were hired or promoted after Wren was fired does reflect on Hart. But after Coppy took over, there reportedly was inner turmoil behind the scenes.
Give Hart and Coppy credit for these related moves. Hart traded Jason Heyward and then signed Nick Markakis to a four-year contract for a relative bargain of $11 million a year. Hart gambled that Heyward’s market value as a free agent would exceed his worth to the Braves. He picked up pitcher Shelby Miller in return, who had one outstanding season with Atlanta.
Then Coppy sold high on Miller, trading him to Arizona for Dansby Swanson and Ender Inciarte. Markakis, Swanson and Inciarte comprise three-eighths of the most productive lineup in the National League.
Here’s the biggest thing that Hart and Coppolella did. They played the numbers. They stockpiled as many prospects as they could — either through trades or adding draft picks — and put the law of averages to work for them.
The best example of this was the 2015 draft. Pitcher Kolby Allard and third baseman Austin Riley are two other top prospects who are close to reaching the big leagues. When they do, that will give the Braves five of the top 75 picks from that draft to make their roster. Only one of them, Allard, came from their regular slot in the draft. Swanson was picked first overall by Arizona. In addition to getting the pick used on Soroka, the Braves received two other Competitive Balance picks. One was used to take Riley (41st), the other to take reliever A.J. Minters (75th).
This much is undeniable: The Braves are significantly better off than they were three years ago. If there’s a World Series to celebrate in the next few years, Hart and Coppy deserve at least acknowledgment for their contributions.
