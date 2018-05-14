PSG hire Thomas Tuchel as the new coach

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 26, 2017 file photo, Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel arrives for their German Soccer Cup semifinal match against FC Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany. Paris Saint-Germain has hired former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, it was announced on Monday, May 14, 2018. He has signed a two-year contract with the French champion.He has been out of a job since Dortmund fired him at the end of last season, days after winning the German Cup. Matthias Schrader, file AP Photo