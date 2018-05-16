AP Source: Bucks agree to hire Mike Budenholzer as coach

FILE - In this April 8, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer signals during the third quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston. A person familiar with the search tells The Associated Press that the Milwaukee Bucks have reached agreement with Budenholzer to become the team's next coach. The 2015 NBA Coach of the Year will replace Joe Prunty, the former assistant who went 21-16 in the regular season after replacing the fired Jason Kidd in late January. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo