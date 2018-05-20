LSU Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon dies at age 80

File-This this Oct. 31, 1959, file photo, Billy Cannon, Louisiana State University's All-America halfback, slips by tacklers at the start of an 89-yard punt return for a touchdown to help LSU beat third-ranked Mississippi, 7-3 in Baton Rouge, La. Cannon, the gifted running back who won the Heisman Trophy for LSU in 1959 with a memorable Halloween night punt return touchdown against Mississippi, died Sunday, May 20, 2018. He was 80. LSU said Cannon, the school’s only Heisman winner, died at his home in St. Francisville, La. The cause of death was not immediately known. File AP Photo