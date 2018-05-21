SC gov hopeful Templeton picks prosecutor as running mate

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2009, file photo, U.S. Attorney Walt Wilkins announces the arrests and indictments of more than 100 people with federal drug, weapon and immigration violations in connection with raids in the midlands area in Columbia, S.C. In picking a longtime prosecutor for her running mate, Catherine Templeton, a Republican challenging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, said Monday, May 21, 2018, that she's creating a partnership to tackle the state's two top problems: crime and corruption. Templeton said Wilkins is her choice for lieutenant governor. Mary Ann Chastain, File AP Photo