Australian Open semifinalist Chung pulls out of French Open

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Chung Hyeon of South Korea returns the ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the semifinal match at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Germany. Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Chung Hyeon won’t have a chance to repeat his Grand Slam heroics at the French Open: the 22-year-old Korean withdrew from the year’s second major on Wednesday with a persistent ankle injury. Matthias Schrader, File AP Photo