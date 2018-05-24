Riccardo fastest ahead of Red Bull teammate Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo topped the first two practice sessions for the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday.
In sunny conditions, the Australian driver finished a fraction ahead of Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in both runs on the tight and sinewy 3.4-kilometer (2.1-mile) street circuit.
Sebastian Vettel was third quickest for Ferrari and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was fourth in the second practice, reversing their positions from the opening session.
There is a third and final practice on Saturday ahead of qualifying.
Vettel won the Monaco GP last year and the German driver needs another strong performance after dropping points in the title race. Vettel is second overall and 17 points behind Hamilton, who has won the past two races with Vettel placing fourth in both.
