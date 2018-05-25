Yankees to activate Greg Bird, forcing tough roster call

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees' Greg Bird fields a grounder by Houston Astros' Brian McCann during the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Houston. The Yankees plan to activate Bird from the disabled list before Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, forcing New York to make a difficult roster decision. Bird has been sidelined since right ankle surgery on March 27. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo