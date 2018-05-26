Stanley Cup Capsule

FILE - In this July 28, 2005, file photo, an electric company worker changing ballasts and lamps on the "Welcome to Las Vegas," sign in Las Vegas. Many players on the Vegas Golden Knights didn’t know what to expect of their new city. They have found it is much more than bright lights, casinos and shows on the Strip. The Vegas hosts Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, May 28, 2018, against the Washington Capitals. Joe Cavaretta, File AP Photo