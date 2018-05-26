Florida State's Steven Wells (7) congratulates Drew Mendoza (22) following Mendoza's home run during the second inning of an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament semifinal against Clemson in Durham, N.C., Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Florida State beats Clemson 5-4, advances to ACC title game

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 10:03 PM

DURHAM, N.C.

Rhett Aplin's RBI single in the top of the ninth inning helped Florida State beat Clemson 5-4 on Saturday night and advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Jackson Lueck hit a tying homer in the eighth before scoring the go-ahead run, putting the sixth-seeded defending champions in their third straight league title game. Florida State (42-17) will play fifth-seeded Louisville on Sunday.

Lueck drew a two-out walk off reliever Ryley Gilliam (2-3) in the ninth, stole second and scored on Aplin's single up the middle.

Second-seeded Clemson (45-14) put the tying run on base with one out in the ninth after C.J. Van Eyk hit Wilkie. Van Eyk (7-0) got ACC home run leader Seth Beer to fly out and struck out Chris Williams to end it.

Drew Mendoza's two-run homer in the second put Florida State up 2-0.

Williams hit a three-run homer in the fourth.

