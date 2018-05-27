RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seaman, now a science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., subdued a student armed with two handguns who opened fire inside his classroom Friday, May, 25, 2018. The assailant wounded classmate and Seaman whose swift intervention was credited with saving lives. (Southern Illinois University via AP)
More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

The Associated Press

May 27, 2018 03:19 PM

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.

An online fundraiser has surpassed its $55,000 goal for a suburban Indianapolis teacher who was shot while tackling an armed student.

A local high school student launched the GoFundMe effort for science teacher Jason Seaman. Officials say the 29-year-old former college football player was shot three times Friday as he tackled the shooter inside his classroom at Noblesville West Middle School.

By Sunday afternoon, more than $55,000 had been raised through the fundraiser. Donations ranged from $10 to over $3,000.

Student witness Ethan Stonebraker told ABC News that Seaman ran toward the bullets as students sought cover during Friday's attack.

Seaman was released from an Indianapolis hospital Saturday. The only other person shot, student Ella Whistler, was in critical but stable condition.

Authorities haven't release the shooter's name.

