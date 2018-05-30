Orlando Magic hire Steve Clifford as head coach

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. Clifford was announced Wednesday, May 30, 2018, as the new coach of the Orlando Magic, returning to a franchise that's missed the playoffs in each of the last six years. Clifford spent the last five years as coach of the Charlotte Hornets before getting fired at the end of this season. Nick Wass, File AP Photo