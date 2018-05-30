Storm takes out Bull Creek Golf Course bridge, leaves staff scrambling to reopen more holes

A thunderstorm that dumped 6 inches of rain in Midland left parts of Bull Creek Golf Course under water and moved a bridge more than 100 yards from the creek.
Steve Brown, superintendent at the 36-hole course, said the bridge was left on the fairway on May 23 at hole No. 3 on the west course. The degree of damage hasn’t been seen since 1990, when the area received 8 inches of rain, he said
“We were starting to look at where the bridge was and couldn’t see the rails,” Brown said Wednesday. “We had no idea it would wound up in the fairway and still in tact. That is what’s amazing.”
Brown said they will get with the city Engineering Department and heavy equipment operators to determine what can be done to replace the bridge over the creek. The bridge was built to cross Bull Creek in 2003.
With Muscogee County Prison crew, workers spent most of Wednesday morning removing mud from the fairway using a pressurized hose pumping water out of Bull Creek.
“We are just trying to get the mud cleaned up,” Brown said. “We got some greens to come out of the water. We are trying to get them washed up today.”
With plenty of mud and silt to maneuver around on the gold course, Brown said the course was operating on just nine holes Wednesday but hopes to have 17 holes by Thursday and 18 by the weekend.
This is a peak time of the year for the golf course but much depends on the weather. “We lost Memorial day weekend.” Brown said.
John Milam, director of golf at Bull Creek, said the golf course probably took a $30,000 loss in revenue over the Memorial Day weekend. As a watershed, Milam said they are use to the flooding but the big loss is revenue.
“Until the water recedes, I don’t know how much damage we will have,” he said. “It’s just a big cleanup and loss of revenue.”
The course closed on May 24. He couldn’t state when the other 18 holes would open. “I just can’t make that call,” he said. “It rained just a few minutes ago.”
For golfers in the region, Brown said it’s going to take some time to get everything back up and running.
“Just be patient,” Brown said of the work ahead. “We are going to have it back here better than ever before long.”
