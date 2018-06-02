1st games played at field named after former Mets official

In this photo provided the Mets, Kendall and Nick Forde, front row, pose with their father John Forde, left, top row, Mr. Met, and former Mets pitcher Ron Darling, right top row, Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Shannon Forde Field, in Little Ferry, N.J. Darling was among those who attended the first softball games played at Shannon Forde Field, named for the New York public relations official who died of breast cancer in March 2016. The field in Little Ferry, New Jersey, was dedicated a year ago and opened Saturday. Mets via AP Steve Cutler