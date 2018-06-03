Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James leaves a news conference after Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 124-114 in overtime.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James leaves a news conference after Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 124-114 in overtime. Ben Margot AP Photo
Sports

Officiating likely more scrutinized in Game 2 of NBA Finals

The Associated Press

June 03, 2018 05:06 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

David Guthrie, welcome to the NBA Finals.

Guthrie is making his finals debut as a referee Sunday night for Game 2 of the Cleveland-Golden State series. He's working alongside Mike Callahan — who is the most experienced referee assigned to this series.

Callahan is working his 20th finals game.

Also part of the crew will be Derrick Stafford, who was picked as a finals ref for the eighth time.

Officiating will likely be even more closely scrutinized than usual in Game 2. The crew of Ken Mauer, Ed Malloy and Tony Brothers was criticized for late-game decisions in Game 1, such as the overturning of a block-charge call involving LeBron James and Kevin Durant and the ejection of Cleveland's Tristan Thompson in the final seconds

