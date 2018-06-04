FILE - In this Saturday, April 28, 2012 file photo, Zenit's fans march prior to their national soccer Championship in downtown St.Petersburg, Russia. Racist and anti-gay chants have become more common in Russian soccer as the country prepares to host the World Cup, even as overall incidents of discrimination declined.
FILE - In this Saturday, April 28, 2012 file photo, Zenit's fans march prior to their national soccer Championship in downtown St.Petersburg, Russia. Racist and anti-gay chants have become more common in Russian soccer as the country prepares to host the World Cup, even as overall incidents of discrimination declined. Dmitry Lovetsky, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Saturday, April 28, 2012 file photo, Zenit's fans march prior to their national soccer Championship in downtown St.Petersburg, Russia. Racist and anti-gay chants have become more common in Russian soccer as the country prepares to host the World Cup, even as overall incidents of discrimination declined. Dmitry Lovetsky, File AP Photo

Sports

UEFA sanctions Zenit in Russia racism case before World Cup

The Associated Press

June 04, 2018 11:41 AM

NYON, Switzerland

UEFA has ordered Zenit St. Petersburg to play its next European game behind closed doors in another racism sanction for World Cup host nation Russia.

Zenit fans jeered an injured black Leipzig player during a Europa League game in March at the same St. Petersburg stadium that will host World Cup matches.

As well as ordering Zenit to play its Europa League qualifier in July without fans, the club was fined 50,000 euros ($58,400) for its fans' racist behavior.

FIFA also fined Russia after fans racially abused France players during a game in St. Petersburg in March.

  Comments  