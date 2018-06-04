Trump calls off Eagles visit over anthem dispute

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. President Donald Trump has called off a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House Tuesday due to the dispute over whether NFL players must stand during the playing of the national anthem. Trump says in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart.” Trump says the team wanted to send a smaller delegation, but fans who planned to attend “deserve better.” Frank Franklin II AP Photo