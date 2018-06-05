Sports

Woman found unconscious, dies in Maine jail

The Associated Press

June 05, 2018 12:09 AM

BANGOR, Maine

A Maine sheriff's office says a woman was found unconscious in her jail cell and then died.

The Bangor Daily News reports that correctional officers were unsuccessful in their efforts to resuscitate 37-year-old Jennifer Dyer on Sunday.

Chief Deputy William Birch says officers found Dyer unresponsive around 4:46 p.m. Sunday.

Birch says Dyer's death is under investigation and has not been deemed suspicious.

Dyer was brought to the jail mid-day Saturday on two outstanding warrants. Such warrants involve fines and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

  Comments  