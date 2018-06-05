Little Rocket: Tigers pick Clemens' son on Day 2 of draft

File- This May 22, 2018, file photo shows Texas infielder Kody Clemens, fielding a ball during batting practice before the Big 12 Baseball Tournament in Oklahoma City. The Detroit Tigers have selected Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to lead off the second day of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The younger Clemens was the Big 12 player of the year, and has helped the Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament super regionals. He is hitting a team-leading .346 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs as one of college baseball's top sluggers. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo