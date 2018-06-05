Police release details on crash involving golfer Bud Cauley

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, Bud Cauley watches his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, in Charlotte, N.C. Cauley says he's thankful to be alive after a car accident over the weekend on what he describes as the "scariest night of my life." Cauley, 28, was riding with three other people in a car involved in an accident late Friday, June 1, 2018, following the second round of the Memorial. Cauley posted a message on Instagram saying he had surgery on Sunday. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo