Dynasty's doorstep: Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love talks to Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell following practice Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. LeBron James and the Cavaliers have spent this strange season in one predicament after the next. And while they've successfully overcome all types of adversity, a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors represents their biggest challenge yet. The Plain Dealer via AP Joshua Gunter