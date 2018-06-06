Today is Global Running Day. And you can run with the masses today in downtown Columbus

It’s a good day for a run.
In fact it’s a great day for a run because it’s Global Running Day.
Downtown Columbus merchant Big Dog Fleet Feet will be one of 95 other Fleet Feet locations nationwide to participate in the Big Run in celebration of Global Running Day.
The 5K will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday on front of the Big Dog Fleet Feet store at the corner of 12th Street and Broadway.
And what would a run be without a post-race celebration?
Big Dog Fleet Feet will be providing free ice cream and root beer floats to participants. There is also a yoga class after the run.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
