Georgia Southwestern hires McDonald to lead baseball program

Georgia Southwestern State has hired a familiar face to lead its baseball program.
Athletic Director Mike Leeder introduced Josh McDonald at a news conference last week as the Hurricanes new head baseball coach. He replaces Bryan McLain, who was let go in May after 23 seasons. Under McLain's leadership, GSW had a 274-404 overall record, including a 10-35 finish this season.
McDonald played first base at Georgia Southwestern from 2001-2006 and helped lead the Hurricanes to two regional appearances in 2005 and 2006. He previously served as an assistant coach at Georgia Southern, where he worked primarily with catchers and hitters and coached first base.
Prior to that, he served as hitting instructor, worked with the catchers and held third base coaching responsibilities at LSU-Eunice.
Comments