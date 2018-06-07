Mike Singletary stops by Detroit Lions' minicamp

Mike Singletary, former NFL football player and coach, talks to reporters with visiting the Detroit Lions' practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, June 7, 2018. Singletary hopes to coach again in the NFL someday. He has plenty on his plate right now, though. He said he doesn't know Lions coach Matt Patricia that well, but he wanted to be there to check out the video screens Detroit is using at practice. Singletary was hired earlier this year to coach high school football at Trinity Christian Academy in Texas. The Detroit News via AP Daniel Mears