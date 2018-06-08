A capsule look at 10 top contenders for the US Open

File- This June 1, 2018, file photo shows Rory McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, following his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio. McIlroy has missed the cut four times in the U.S. Open, compared with once for the other three majors. He had least has a victory this year (Bay Hill) heading into the major season. Goes into this U.S. Open following more Augusta National disappointment, playing in the final group with Patrick Reed and shooting 74. David Dermer, File AP Photo