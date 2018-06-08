Like father, like son: Tim Weah hopes for soccer success

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Paris Saint-Germain's Timothy Weah smiles as he trains before the French League One soccer match between PSG and Angers at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris, France. He scored a hat trick against Paraguay last fall in the round of 16 at the Under-17 World Cup, made his U.S. national team debut in March against Paraguay, then scored versus Bolivia on Memorial Day. He's part of the American team playing Saturday, June 9, 2018, against World Cup-bound France in Lyon, facing a Les Bleus roster that includes PSG colleagues Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo